I recently completed both of my Pfizer vaccinations, and I want to thank former President Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed. In researching the facts about this initiative, I found the following information:

President Trump formally announced Warp Speed on May 15, 2020. It was a business-government-military partnership that was to produce 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines, with the initial doses available in January 2021.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use authorization a vaccine produced by Pfizer for “the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in individuals 16 years of age and older.” Approval of Moderna’s vaccine followed seven days later, on Dec. 18.

The first Americans were vaccinated on Dec. 15. Some 50 million doses of approved COVID-19 vaccine were available on Jan. 31. Of these, almost 30 million had already been administered.

Of Warp Speed's goal of 300 million doses, delivery data showed that 80% of the target would be met by the end of March.

As you can see, President Joe Biden had little to do with the production of the vaccine or the commitment to purchase Moderna and Pfizer doses, both of which were either completed or set in motion by the Trump administration. It is unfortunate that President Biden has taken credit for the quick and effective production and distribution of the vaccines. Shame on President Biden.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township