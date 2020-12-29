This letter is in response to the recent comments from a local funeral director, comparing the emotions of the “last responders” with those of the first responders (“Do Not Forget the Last Responders,” Dec. 21 sponsored content on LNP | LancasterOnline).

As a health care worker for over 40 years (nurse anesthetist) I am all too familiar with the range of emotions faced daily in the care of the sick.

Those emotions must be multiplied a thousandfold in the face of a pandemic.

The first responders deserve all the praise and thanks they receive. But as the writer of the sponsored content points out, the care does not stop with the tragic death of these victims.

I’ll admit I never thought much about the after care when my job was finished. I saw great outcomes along with tragic deaths: but the last responder sees only the sorrow.

How difficult it must be to face family after family who are all dealing with broken hearts, offering compassionate closure to the life of their loved ones.

Yes, you do deserve a big “thank you” for your work

And God bless you.

Claire Lunde

West Lampeter Township