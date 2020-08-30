I extend a sincere thank you to Spotlight PA and The Caucus for their article published in the Aug. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “Financing politics a sticky web.”

Readers may wonder why this article on dark money in state politics matters. After all, we are facing the most important presidential election of our lifetimes, which is taking much of our time and attention. Yet decisions made at the state and local level are much more likely to impact our lives than the presidential election.

Sadly, despite its importance in our everyday lives, most citizens have little knowledge or understanding of what goes on in our state government. Without Spotlight PA and The Caucus, which focus on state politics, how would we know that Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman is raising money for a dark money group — Growth and Opportunity Fund Inc. — that has no transparency to his constituents?

We are fortunate to have a local paper willing to spend the time and resources on what actually affects our lives. This is not the case in many places. Local newspapers all over the country are shutting down.

This matters because there is a correlation between local news coverage and levels of corruption at the state and local level. When local newspapers shut down, corruption such as the rise of dark money in politics, goes up. If you care about the level of corruption in our state politics, read the article above and support your local newspaper.

Cathy Walker

Lancaster Township