As a taxpayer and grandmother of several children in county schools, and as a substitute who works in two Lancaster County school buildings, I just want to send out a huge thank you to all of the teachers and administrators who have worked so hard this school year to keep the schools open to children who chose to attend in person.

We hear so much in the news about teachers unions across the country that are fighting with parents who want schools open and who believe it is safe to return their children to school but do not have the option.

As a substitute in both Manheim Township and Manheim Central middle schools, I see firsthand how hard the teachers have to work to accommodate in-person students and “Zoomers” at the same time. And, in the case of Manheim Central, some even have responsibility for a third group of students who opt to work from home but do not have a regular Zoom schedule.

They are going above and beyond to keep the schools open for as normal an educational environment as possible. I hope the communities that enjoy similar efforts on the part of their school districts recognize that, but for the grace of God, we could be living in cities or states that have had no open schools all year.

I’m so thankful for Lancaster County teachers and administrators who put kids first!

Jeanne Rankin

Manheim