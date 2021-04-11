Congressman Lloyd Smucker continues his consistent support for the cause of the Alzheimer’s Association. Now the congressman has joined the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, giving more evidence of the depth of his commitment. This task force is instrumental in helping the more than 280,000 Pennsylvanians living with Alzheimer’s (a figure that is projected to increase by 14.3% between now and 2025).

We thank you, Congressman Smucker, for your active participation in caring about and supporting not only those suffering with this disease, but also their caretakers.

Most gratefully,

LuAnn and John Goldfus

Elizabethtown

Alzheimer’s ambassador and team member,

11th Congressional District