Thank you, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Thank you for the strength to make the tough decisions to end what I view as the folly of Operation Enduring Freedom, ordered by President George W. Bush in October 2001, and its continuation, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, started by President Barack Obama.

Trump thought the mission in Afghanistan was a “stupid” war. I believe that history will prove him correct.

In February 2020, the Trump administration and the Taliban signed a peace deal to have all foreign troops out by May 1, 2021. Fourteen months for each side to get its act together. Our side was not on track for the May deadline, so Biden pushed back the deadline to Sept. 11.

To see clearly in the mirror, let us imagine that by September our side is engaging in battles, winning most and in need of reinforcements. For sure, this picture would justify reengaging to give it victory.

That is not what happened. In just days, like a puff of smoke, the whole U.S. operation essentially vanished. The Taliban won, and to it went the spoils of war.

How could we have been so blind? That is the national security question in need of a commission.

We must not in any way dismiss the bravery and skill with which our soldiers fought. The fault, in my view, lies far up the command of chain.

We hear Taliban 2.0 is more enlightened. Let us hope that is true. Let us reach out to the Afghan people in peace. It could be that the lasting legacy is Afghan women having a taste of equality; I suspect we have not heard the end of their story.

