I would like to say thanks to the man who helped a lady who was holding onto a lamppost and could not walk. You ran and got me a wheelchair and took me up to my doctor’s appointment in the early morning of Dec. 8.

There should be more people like you. I don’t know what I would have done if you had not come walking by and helped me. I appreciate what you did, and I hope you have a blessed year.

Dorothy Griest

New Providence