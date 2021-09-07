Sorry: This letter should have been written a while ago, but taking care of my mom and dealing with her death has not been easy. I lost not only my mom, but my best friend.

I wanted you to know about a very caring and understanding business right here in Lititz and that I highly recommend this company for power-washing.

While I was taking care of my mother at home, she was not only worried about me but, as she would say, her unsightly dirty house and deck. I wrote to Stephen Talbot of Talbot & Son’s Power Washing and explained to him my concern about mom, who was worried about her house and deck, even while she was dying. He told me right away that he would take care of it for her.

I couldn’t believe this. I am so thankful to Stephen Talbot. It looks like a brand-new house and deck again.

Unfortunately, Mom was never able to see her beautiful deck and house in person, but I took a lot of pictures and showed her while she was in bed before she passed.

What a beautiful business and a caring heart Stephen Talbot has, and I can’t thank him enough for this.

Mary A. Read

Lititz