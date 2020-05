To the two Lancaster County commissioners who have proceeded with the partial reopening of Lancaster County: Thank you for your courage and for being so “political.”

While other county cowards are collapsing like wet paper bags, you gentlemen are holding strong. Again, thank you!

To those who are against the opening, please stay home and be happy. But don’t stop those of us who want to get back to our lives — as normal as possible.

Charlie Smith

West Lampeter Township