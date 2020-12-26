Cows are a critical link in the human food chain. They convert grass, hay, corn fodder and other vegetable matter that humans cannot digest into milk, cheese and meat. The next time you feed a hungry child, please consider the contribution from the cows that helped you to do that. Cows provide the milk for the cereal, the cheese on the mac and cheese and the burger in the bun.

Unless you can turn a bale of hay into a nutritious meal, please thank a cow — and the farmers who take good care of cows!

Joe Heller

New Holland