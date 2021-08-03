I’d like to take a moment to thank our local school boards for their efforts in successfully navigating our kids through the COVID-19 pandemic since early spring of 2020. They, along with administrators and staff, have put in countless extra hours keeping the county’s students safe, in addition to ensuring that students were still learning.

Unfortunately, this spring and summer, many of these same school boards have been bombarded with complaints regarding everything from masks and vaccines to critical race theory. While a resident of a school district certainly has a right to speak publicly on matters of concern, I’d like to point out two things.

First, facts matter. Stick to facts. I’m astounded by the misinformation I hear spewed at these meetings.

Second, be respectful. While I realize that being vulgar and crass has become mainstream over the last five years, the success of that approach is dubious at best.

Criticism is loud. Respect is silent. I truly believe that the great majority of the residents in our school districts are supportive of our local districts. But it’s the vocal minority that I believe is being heard.

To that end, I’d like to encourage citizens to take 10 minutes out of their day to send an email or letter to your school board. Let them know that you appreciate the time and effort they’ve given to take care of our kids. Thank you.

Matt Landis

Denver