Here are some encouraging words for all people of this great nation, the United States of America —the land I (and we) love.

It’s a land of freedom, and a God-fearing nation. As I was having my daily Bible study, I read the following in 1 John 3:2 (King James version): “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.”

Notice the word “but.” As I searched the Scriptures throughout the Bible, I noticed there are many Scriptures that have the word “but.”

I wanted to thank the American people (us), because not only are there many “buts” in the Bible, but there are also many “buts” in our homes because of this novel coronavirus.

Thanks to the American people for obeying those who have the authority over the United States. President Donald Trump said, “Let’s make America great again.” I don’t know what he meant or his meaning for this statement, but I do believe that when the United States of America gains victory over COVID-19, we will be great again.

Continue to pray for our president, the medical doctors and nurses, this great nation, and all the nations of the world.

Roy Swan

East Lampeter Township