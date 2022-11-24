In September, my wife’s uncle, Richard “Dick” McCue, passed away. While this was a sad occasion, Dick lived a full life for 86 years. Dick was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

Dick worked as a officer in the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, as well as serving in a number of public safety positions. He was also very active in youth sports.

My purpose in writing is to publicly thank the organizations that stood with Dick’s family on the day of his funeral. I apologize that I do not have all of the names of every individual who represents these tremendous organizations.

The folks involved included the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. They stood watch at the grave site, folded the flag and played taps.

Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard presented empty casings to Dick’s granddaughter

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Honor Guard stood watch over the casket at the funeral home. Officer Ryan Work was in charge and presented the flag to Dick’s granddaughter.

The Lancaster city mounted police were represented by two horses and officers were at the funeral home as well, as the grave site

The presence of these public servants was a moving experience. I know I speak for the family in offering our heartfelt thanks. What you did was uplifting in a time of sorrow.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy