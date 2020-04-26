Sitting in the parking lot of a local grocery store at 6:45 a.m., waiting for it to open. The sun is up and it’s a chilly Good Friday morning. I’m reflecting on what it means to be an essential worker at this moment in time.

I am grateful to be working with an amazing team of people in a local vaccine manufacturing organization, because I know what we do will help solve this crisis in the long run.

Our local first responders and medical organizations are doing all they can and most assuredly deserve all of our thanks and recognition.

I do wonder if the young man I can see through the window of the grocery store — he’s wiping down the carts before the store opens — would have ever imagined how important his job is to help protect our communities.

Just a massive and incredibly grateful shoutout to the people who are doing the small but incredibly important tasks in this moment. It’s a lesson for all of us. Creed, ideology and politics don’t matter at a time like this. Take care of each other. Do the difficult things together. Share what you have if you can. Be kind. Be calm.

Michael Szymanski

West Donegal Township