On Nov. 3, we stopped at Friendly’s on Lititz Pike for lunch. While speaking to the waitress, I mentioned that we were married for 58 years. Apparently someone at another table heard our conversation. As we were getting ready to pay for our lunch, we were told that the party at another table had already picked up our tab.

We want to express our utmost gratitude to this kind gentleman. Lancaster is still a very friendly place to live.

Ron & Bonnie Auche

Clay Township