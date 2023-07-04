On June 14, I took my two grandchildren — Taylor, 13, and Sam, nearly 10 — to Harrisburg to tour the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

This was my first time there, too. Prior to going, I contacted the staff of my local representative, state Rep. David Zimmerman, to see about visiting him in his office. A tentative schedule was discussed, as the state House was in session.

Upon arrival, we went to Zimmerman’s office for a quick meet-and-greet. What a treat for all of us. Zimmerman was super with the kids and made plans to interrupt his day to meet with us two more times, showing us areas that are not on the regular tour — the governor’s reception room, for example.

He took us to the observation area overlooking the state House chamber and showed us where his desk was located. He made sure we knew when the members were back in session so we could watch the “action.”

After we had our lunch in the Capitol cafeteria, we made our way back up to the gallery to observe. After the first of several votes that we watched, Zimmerman turned around and looked up to where we were sitting and gave a wave to my grandkids. It made their day.

The Capitol tour was a success. What a fantastic building. Thank you, Rep. Zimmerman, and thank you to your Harrisburg assistant. Your courtesy was much appreciated and made it a wonderful visit.

Nelson Ilgen

East Cocalico Township