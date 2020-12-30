With all the negatives that have affected us in 2020, I would like to thank Lisa Roth Walter (“Scavenger hunt prompts reflection on Christmas,” Dec. 25) and Jim Simon and his family (“ ‘Tour de Santa,’ ” Dec. 25) for making my stay-at-home Christmas enjoyable.

The Roth Walter scavenger hunt sounded like a fun and a safe way to reflect on Christmases past. “Tour de Santa” was a clever and safe way to spread joy to those who saw him. I hope Simon will continue the tour next year beyond Lancaster city.

Also, the “traditions” piece done by LNP | LancasterOnline was such fun to read. There were so many ways to reinvent family traditions and celebrations.

I also want to thank Need Him Global, a year late, for the full-page advertisement in LNP | LancasterOnline on Christmas Day 2019 that consisted of a blue page with a single star and the words “It’s a boy.” That page said it all!

Sue Beiler

New Holland