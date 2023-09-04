I would like to thank the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Recreation Commission for the wonderful programs that they have over the summer at the local playgrounds with wading pools.

This program, I assume, serves lots of children and local families. Unfortunately, it seems very sad that this program only runs for six or seven weeks. These pools sit empty and unused weeks before and weeks after — it seems like such a waste of a good pool that families could still be enjoying.

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster