Thank you to the Steinmans for nearly 158 years of leadership and family values.

The Steinmans of Lancaster are upholders of community pride. They promote education, journalism and keeping politicians honest. They give us information so we can think for ourselves — giving us a few laughs along the way.

Thank you for thinking and caring about Lancaster County. You have been our brothers’ and our sisters’ keeper.

You let us common people write our opinions. You did not sell out, but instead found WITF, which has the same community spirit.

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township