COVID-19 has changed the lives of all humanity around the globe. We had to learn so many new things in order to protect ourselves and others. We miss seeing family and friends, being able to hug each other and being able to worship like we used to do.

We all have cried sometimes during this long and painful year. I cried in thanks and admiration while watching the sacrificial work of many, many health care workers across this nation. Thank you!

Thank you, teachers! You worked during this whole year, sometimes not under the best of circumstances. You did an amazing job for the love of your students.

I thank many others who every day went out of their way to help another person during this difficult time.

I recently received my second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Custom Prescriptions of Lancaster, on North Duke Street. Thank you to Diane, the owner of this wonderful pharmacy. Thank you to the kind young man who answered the phone and talked to me, as I was breaking down after trying to get an appointment in so many places without success. I am a 69-year-old “grammy” who has a serious and rare illness, amyloidosis.

I feel a special debt of gratitude toward the pharmacist, George Lahoud, who gave me the two vaccine shots and treated me with such care and understanding. Thank you so much.

Small pharmacies like Custom Prescriptions of Lancaster are so vital in helping senior citizens who are not familiar with computers. It is easier for seniors to speak with a person by telephone. Thank you again.

Luisa L. Longenberger

Manor Township