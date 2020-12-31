I would like to thank the person who found my wallet at the gas pump at Royal Farms and turned it over to the staff. It’s really rewarding to have someone like that who serves to affirm your faith in humanity!

A special shoutout to Kim at Royal Farms. She spent quite a bit of time with me on the phone while reviewing the security video and checking the pump area before my wallet was turned in. She was gracious, very pleasant and exhibited genuine concern.

I will have a much happier holiday season because of these kind and caring people.

Larry Cramer

Manor Township