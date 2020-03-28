I read with dismay and disgust all of the anti-President Donald Trump letters and op-eds this newspaper publishes. Understandably, there are two sides, but I see a direct favoritism toward liberals. I am inclined to sift through those letters and encourage those people to decline any COVID-19 relief from our great president. It is the massive growth of our economy under Trump’s leadership that is affording this expansive relief plan. His swift action with this crisis has saved many lives, and for that he was called a racist.

We have a president who loves his country and works vehemently to better America. We are in good hands with Trump. I can’t wait to vote for him again in 2020. God bless us all.

Deborah Boyer

Manheim Township