COVID-19 has disrupted our normal lives, caused immense stress and brought untold grief to those who lost loved ones to this scourge.

It is difficult to find reasons to be thankful when our world has been turned upside down. But one blessing for which I am grateful is the network of rail trails, county and municipal parks and nature preserves throughout Lancaster County.

These have afforded numerous hours of stress-relieving exercise, fresh air and quiet solace afforded by the beauty and stillness of nature.

So, a heartfelt thank-you to our county and municipal government leaders who had the vision to fund the development and maintenance of our local park system, including rail trails, and to the Lancaster County Conservancy for maintaining and expanding its awesome nature preserves. These enrich our lives in normal times and provide much-needed stress release during this pandemic. Thank you and keep up the good work!

Bruce Stauffer

East Lampeter Township