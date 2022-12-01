Public libraries do so much with so little. I’m grateful for all that my family gains from frequent visits to our local branch. I could never afford my own voracious appetite for books without the library, and now I’m raising two avid readers.

I’m so thankful for a library where my kids can ask about a certain interest and be given multiple ideas of books they may like. They run in, excited to find the latest in a series they’re reading or the newest of the beautiful and diverse picture books.

Shame on the shortsighted leaders of the Akron Borough Council for making damaging decisions — seemingly without bothering to look at the full picture.

The public library agenda in question has always been the same: make information accessible to those who seek it and thereby empower people to think for themselves. When that is scary to your leadership, the real question is the agenda of those leading that charge. Why are they afraid of an informed and empowered public?

In this season of thanks, I’m hopeful that others will recognize all they have to be thankful for in our libraries. Perhaps find a moment to share a kind and encouraging word to the amazing and selfless people doing the heavy lifting to stretch those meager budgets.

And, if you can take just a few moments to do so, encourage your own local leaders to make decisions to support the library — rather than make decisions based on misplaced fear.

Erin Byrnes

Martic Township