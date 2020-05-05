Americans need to be thankful that the Trump administration is friendly to businesses and entrepreneurs, which resulted in great voluntary business cooperation in manufacturing ventilators and protective equipment with only limited use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up production. The business cooperation would likely have been more forced under a socialist and hostile anti-business administration.

Be thankful also for the early Trump restrictions on inbound international travel and the way the Trump administration decreased illegal immigration at the southern border.

Trump, during many briefings, has told us of the great differences in effect that COVID-19 has had in parts of the country. It’s a deadly disaster in some places and nearly nonexistent in others. This is how the economic restart is unfolding unevenly today.

Weeks ago, Trump spoke of the possibility of existing drugs being helpful in COVID-19 treatment and some of these drugs now show greater promise. Early on, Trump also spoke of the mental illness toll that long-lasting unemployment can have, in addition to the horrible COVID-19 death toll; weeks later we are now seeing that happen.

To all you Trump haters: Yes, Trump made mistakes and misstatements that the press loves to embellish and twist, but any other president and administration would also have made mistakes and misstatements. All leaders — Trump included — are flawed and deserve both praise and criticism, plus our prayers for wisdom. Be thankful to God, because conditions could be worse.

Gary Sensenich

Manheim Township