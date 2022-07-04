On a recent morning, my husband checked into Orthopedic Urgent Care at OAL, a walk-in clinic of Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster on North Pointe Boulevard. His problem was a painful knee that would not bear his weight. It was 8:45 a.m.

He was X-rayed, diagnosed and treated in the most efficient manner. The whole process was thoroughly explained. Even though everything happened quickly, we were not rushed. The treatment was successful.

We arrived back home in Willow Street at 10:15 a.m. — it took just 90 minutes total. I can’t remember ever before having such excellent service at a medical facility.

Kudos to Orthopedic Urgent Care at OAL! I will recommend you enthusiastically!

Claire Lunde

West Lampeter Township