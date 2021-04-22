Just a word of thanks for all the inspirational articles LNP | LancasterOnline gives its readers.

Examples include the wire story “Fraternity pays off woman’s mortgage” on April 15 and “Sending help” on April 16.

And thank you for all the articles about local athletes who have or are going through life’s journeys, and their persistence and courage sometimes overcoming obstacles.

It makes my reading the newspaper a little encouraging and gives me hope for the upcoming generation.

Mary E. Martin

Akron