Anyone who has lost their credit and other valuable cards knows the angst of wondering if they will be found and what will be done with them.
Recently, I was on a Conestoga bus tour. After returning home, I went to use a credit card and it was missing. The two possibilities that came to mind were the last place I used my card — Mount Washington gift shop and on the bus. I called Lou and Linda DiPerna, bus driver and tour guide, to ask if it had been found. The gift shop person gave me a contact person to call. Everyone was helpful.
To my delight, Linda called me to tell me a gentleman on the next tour found my wallet on the bus. She would keep it for me.
I was relieved and, more importantly, I was reassured that there are helpful and honest people. Thank you, gentleman on bus, as well as Lou and Linda DiPerna.
Victoria Strong
New Providence