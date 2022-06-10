Kudos to Warwick School District school board member Ed Browne for disagreeing with parents who want to ban books.

Browne said, “I disagree that parents are giving up control over their kids. I do not feel threatened by books and cannot tolerate banning books. The current policy encourages parents to make individual choices for their own children.”

Kudos also to the Elizabethtown Area School District review committee that denied a parent’s request to remove “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the district’s high school and middle school libraries. Again, there is a parental opt-out policy. Why should all students be denied access when parents can opt out?

In my opinion, the banning of books is not a good idea. Reading books is an excellent way to understand the views and ideas of others and to hold them up against one’s own.

Let’s leave the banning of books in the past.

Joseph Manning

Warwick Township