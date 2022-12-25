Saturday, Nov. 19, was a bitter cold, windy and sunny day. But that did not stop the Ephrata Middle School and Ephrata High School wrestling teams from heading out to do their community service day.

After a morning practice workout and lunch served by the booster club, they were divided into teams and sent out to seven homes in the community. When they arrived at the homes, they met with homeowners to determine what work needed to be done. They spent most of the afternoon raking and bagging leaves.

What a great time to bond with these young men. As one of the homes that received this act of kindness, I would like to thank both of the wrestling teams, the booster club and their coaches.

These young men are fine examples of the Ephrata community and the middle and high schools. I would like to wish them a successful wrestling season and say “thank you.”

Go Mounts.

Belinda Thomas

Ephrata