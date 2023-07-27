The article “Parents cope years after children’s deaths” in the July 21 LNP | LancasterOnline was super well-written. Kudos to the parents for coming forward and presenting their stories about grieving the death of their children and learning to cope.

First and foremost, I’m glad that they have a relationship with the Lord and are relying on him to have such healthy coping skills.

Second, I can only hope that anyone suffering through such a tragedy has incredible friends like the Burke family. What a blessing!

Third, there is never any shame in getting help with any issues we encounter in life — regardless of how big or small. Seek help if needed. It’s never, ever too late.

Thanks for your beautiful story!

Carol Dimm

East Hempfield Township