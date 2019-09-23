I feel the need to respond to the Sept. 14 letter about the Electoral College (“Electoral College the fairer way”), as there have been so many voices lately complaining about our election system.
I am often amazed when I think about the genius of our Founding Fathers and our system of government! While it is not always perfect, it is indeed the best system in the world.
Several years ago our oldest grandson, who was then a freshman in high school, wrote a term paper in support of the Electoral College and let me read it before he turned it in. I realized that this young man understood the role that it played in our elections.
When I read the Sept. 14 letter, I recognized another person who truly understands the system. I am thankful every day for our forefathers and their insights as our country was being formed.
Some years ago we visited the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and I was again made aware of the absolute genius of the founders of this great nation. God bless America!
Robert D. Sands
Manor Township