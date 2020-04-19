This is a thank you to the rarely recognized and often criticized people who faithfully go to their jobs in community living arrangements and nursing homes — the quiet places few see.

Our neighbors go to work every day to support, sustain, protect and nurture others. Not to receive accolades or riches, but because they are selfless and good people by nature and because they are needed. They are noble.

I am an older parent of a woman who is no longer so young herself and who has a disability. She lives in a community living home staffed by Community Services Group, there because she is incapable of independently caring for herself. Because of COVID-19, personal visits and physical contact have become prohibited. It is a very difficult separation. But I have peace of mind because of the fine quality of the individuals who watch over her and others who are confined in community living arrangement homes, staff there every moment of the day and night to sustain and nurture.

Linda Strauss

Manor Township