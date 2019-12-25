I would like to thank the very kind gentleman who helped me Dec. 3 at Stauffers on Rohrerstown Road.
I asked him to please get me milk that was on a top shelf that I could not reach. He said it would be a pleasure. When he got the milk down, he looked on the side where the expiration date was and he said the date “Dec. 14.” I said “Oh! That is my wedding day.’’ He replied, “That was a special day for for me” and to “have a nice day.’’ I thanked him.
Upon getting my groceries checked out, the cashier told me that the man I was talking to about Dec. 14 had given her $20 for me to use toward my groceries.
I was very grateful, for that made my day and a more happy look toward the holidays.
Once again, I thank you, sir, for the nice thing you did for me.
Goldie Steele
Manor Township