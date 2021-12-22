West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has given America a great Christmas gift and hope for the new year by blocking what I view as the massive welfare-without-work and socialist bills pushed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Hopefully once the American people find out what’s actually in the “Build Back Better” bill and the For the People Act, they’ll give their senators their thoughts.

The bills include massive entitlements for non-citizens and what I believe amounts to a federal takeover of elections. The state and local tax deduction would be raised to $80,000 from the current $10,000, to help struggling billionaires pay property taxes on their $100 million mansions instead of paying their fair share.

There would be billions for child care, which I believe is sure to bring massive increases to the cost of child care — that’s what happens when the federal government pays for something. See, for example, the cost increases in college tuition ever since the federal government started handling student loans.

And President Joe Biden’s lie that “Build Back Better” is “fully paid for” was exposed by the recent Congressional Budget Office scoring. It computed the actual costs over 10 years, unlike the U.S. House sleight of hand that listed line-item costs over one to three years, against 10 years of tax revenue. I hear Democrats saying that after the new initiatives “sunset,” they’ll look at whether they’ve been successful. Really? Like President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” initiatives that have cost trillions and done nothing to lower poverty rates? When was any entitlement ever ended?

I’m sure the socialist Democrats will not give up, and the new year will see new gimmicks tied to “Build Back Better.”

But, for now, thank you, Sen. Manchin.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township