I would like to thank Congressman Lloyd Smucker for signing the discharge petition for the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act. This bill, known as HR 962, simply ensures that a baby who survives an abortion attempt will receive the same care a premature baby would receive being born at the gestational age, without bias for the failed abortion that delivered the child.
This petition in no way affects abortion rights. A baby who survives an abortion attempt is a human person, outside of the womb, and therefore outside of the unjust law that permits the child to be killed. The abortion failed (praise Jesus), and now the child is endowed with inalienable rights that ought to ensure his or her survival.
Congressman Smucker, your signature on this petition ensures your constituents that you intend to be a sane voice in an insane world, and again I thank you.
As for those candidates who vie for the White House, your silence in this matter only further convinces me that I need not watch even one more debate, for it has become abundantly clear that none of you has the mental capacity to render coherent and just decisions concerning the welfare of the American people.
If you cannot recognize laws that are blatantly barbaric and unconstitutional, then what are any of you good for? To disregard one’s conscience is a dangerous game to play. Ignore your conscience, and eventually you may no longer have one. May God bless America.
Tanya Janoski
Lititz