Richard Moriarty’s accomplishments are too numerous to mention in a letter with a 250-word limit. But the highlights include steering Millersville Borough for the last 16 years, creating the Lancaster County Mayors Association and the Lancaster County Anti-Heroin Task Force, and serving as a volunteer for numerous nonprofit organizations. Moriarty has earned a break (“Mayor says he’ll retire in coming days,” Nov. 28).
And while his resume is lengthy and his public roles are well documented, there is more to a person than accomplishments and recognition. And this is where Moriarty really shines. Dependable, intelligent, hardworking, thoughtful — there isn’t value in listing his good qualities because there really aren’t positive attributes that don’t apply to the man.
I have had the pleasure of getting to know him personally, and his only goal in his public service has been to make a better community.
To that end, he has been wildly successful. Millersville Borough, Lancaster County and I personally are all better for his work.
Joshua Druce
Board president
Coalition for Smart Growth