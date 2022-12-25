I was buying a rather large amount of frozen corn for Millersville Meals on Wheels while in Giant on Columbia Avenue recently.

I began talking to the man behind me, telling him that we are having difficulty getting it because of supply chain issues.

We chatted about how the cost of food is impacting our service, but that we did not raise the cost of client meals this year in order to cover our budget shortfall. Our board decided against passing any additional costs on to clients, who are also feeling the pinch.

With that, this very generous man told the cashier that he was paying for all of the corn. I was so taken back that I never got his name. I thanked him profusely, but I hope he sees this and knows how much our organization appreciates his kindness and generosity.

There are still so many good people in this world, especially in Lancaster County.

Diana Wolf

Lancaster Township