Another random act of kindness occurred the evening of March 13 at Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea in Lititz. I was dining with my 87-year-old mother, as we often do on weekends, and both of us are currently using walkers due to some mobility issues.

At the conclusion of our dinner, our waitstaff informed me that our dinner bill had been paid by another table of guests. She noted she could not exactly say who the donors were. We both want to say thank you so much for their thoughtfulness, whoever they are; their generosity has overwhelmed both of us.

Their kind gift put a big smile on our faces, especially during these unusual times.

Steven and Kitty DiGuiseppe

Lancaster Township