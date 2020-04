I want to thank everyone who stopped to help me and my car on a recent Thursday at Walgreens. I did not have a chance to stop and thank you properly for getting my car up and running again, but I was very appreciative of all of you and wanted you to know it! Many thanks for your help. I know that each of you had something else to do but you took the time to help me. Blessings on all you good Samaritans!

Joann Kneizys

Manheim Township