Earlier this month, a woman named Kim from Brownstown did a wonderful thing for my husband and I. She asked if she could pay for our groceries and did.

At this holiday time, and with all the problems that existed this year, this came at exactly the right moment.

We thanked her, but it didn’t seem like enough. I want to take the time again to thank her and wish her and her family a blessed holiday season!

Linda Rubio

New Holland