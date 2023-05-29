Thanks to everyone who came out to purchase a meal to support the Brickerville Fire Company chicken barbecue May 5.

I don’t have an official count, but it seems that we sold/delivered over 800 chicken dinners from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I helped out with this fundraiser event. I was carrying trays of 12 dinners every 50 seconds from the assembly line to the drive-up/delivery line. Hot and fresh!

Firefighters put their lives on the line whenever that siren rings, and we have an all-volunteer fire company. Thank you to all of you who came out to support the Brickerville Fire Company.

Let’s give a big high-five to all of those members of the fire company who volunteered their time to make this a successful fundraising event.

Ken Fillo

Lititz