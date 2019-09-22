Last month, my husband collapsed at home and was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital. On Aug. 24, while at the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest.
I wish that I could remember the name of the sixth-floor nurse who did CPR on my husband. My family and I will be forever grateful to you and every member of the team who came to assist at that moment. You saved my husband’s life. Our gratitude also goes out to the paramedics and ambulance crew who responded so quickly and transported my husband to the hospital.
The level of expertise, dedication and compassion that each of you demonstrated was extraordinary. We will never forget the compassion with which you treated our daughter, granddaughter and myself at the time my husband went into cardiac arrest. The hugs, the chaplain’s words, everything you did helped us so much at that scary moment. Thank you!
Next year, my husband and I will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. As we celebrate with our family, we will pause to remember with gratitude all of you who saved his life. Congratulations to all the cardiologists, nurses and staff of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health! You are second to none in the treatment of cardiac patients. God bless you!
Luisa L. Longenberger
Manor Township