I am an avid reader of the comics pages and want to thank the editors of LNP | LancasterOnline for removing “Dilbert” from the newspaper. I’m pleased that the editors took this opportunity to add Tauhid Bondia’s “Crabgrass” strip to the comics pages. This was a great time to increase diversity on the comics pages.

I’m troubled by the idea expressed by some recent letter writers that we need to provide space for people with racist perspectives so that all sides of an issue may be shared. I agree with LNP | LancasterOnline Executive Editor Tom Murse that these kinds of viewpoints do not contribute to building a stronger community in Lancaster County and thus do not deserve a platform.

Carol Eby-Good

Lancaster