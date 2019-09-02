On July 14, The Compassionate Friends held their 16th Walk to Remember in Park City Center. The event honored children who have died.
We thank Tammy Myer of Park City management and her staff for assisting us and allowing us to hold this meaningful event each year. Thanks to LNP for publicizing our walk. We are grateful to Image Wizard for another year of printing T-shirts with our children’s pictures on the back.
We especially appreciated the many families and friends who responded and carried silk butterflies to honor their children’s lives.
LaVon Harnish
Organizer
Rapho Township