This letter is written to express my appreciation to the organizations, individuals and government entities that have made the awesome hiking and biking trails of the area a reality.
In the last 10 or so years, the ability to ride, walk or jog on trails of the area has dramatically improved in quality and quantity. These trails have been made possible by the hard work and dedication of countless volunteers.
Specifically, I’d like to point out three trails. First, the Lebanon to Elizabethtown trail, which is actually two trails that meet and join together at the Lancaster-Lebanon County line: the 15-mile Lebanon Valley Rail Trail and the 5-mile Conewago Recreation Trail.
Second, the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which runs along the Susquehanna River: The trail is 14 miles long and runs from Columbia to Bainbridge.
Last, the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail that runs 7 miles from Lititz to Ephrata.
To live in an area with beautiful trails dedicated to safe biking and hiking is a blessing. Thank you to one and all who have been involved with bringing these trails to completion as well as with the upkeep and maintenance required to keep them safe and usable.
Karl Peifer
Ephrata