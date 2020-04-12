I recently dined at the Fireside Tavern in Strasburg with four McCaskey High School classmates for a girls night out. We had a great meal and great conversations as we normally do when we get together.

However, the big shock came when the waitress came to our table and said our bill had been paid in full by a regular customer of the Fireside. We were all speechless for the first time that evening.

Thank you to whoever was the kind person who paid our bill. I have never been on the receiving end of such generosity, and I will definitely be paying it forward.

Jodi Keller

East Petersburg