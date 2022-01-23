In my 85 years, I have never received another personal phone call from an elected official welcoming me as a resident to this county.

That recently retired Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman did so, and that he was concerned about providing service to his constituents, left a lasting impression on me.

I am sorry that he had to leave his post as a commissioner due to the toxic political atmosphere in which we now find ourselves. I am sorry, because I believe he possesses a vision for the future.

It is my hope that he will find a way to serve that reflects his commitment to the welfare of the people in this commonwealth.

Diana J. Hill

Lititz