We at The Arc Lancaster Lebanon would like to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of donations we received for the 32nd annual Arc Angel Holiday Project.

With the help of the community and Lancaster Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, this program provides presents to Lancaster County residents with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities who have limited resources.

We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the generosity of 61 community donors, we raised over $20,000 in donations, which provided gift cards to 406 individuals this holiday season. We would also like to recognize the organizations that donated to our program this year, including: Lancaster United Labor Council, Traditions of America, Armstrong Ceilings, Colemanville United Methodist Church, The Hershey Company, Fox Chapel Publishing, Martin Insurance Agency, Lititz Women’s Club, Prosper Bank and Indian Organization of Lancaster County.

We deeply appreciate your support for the Arc Angel Holiday Project, and for helping us continue to serve and empower Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Happy Holidays!

Chelsea Phillips

Administrative assistant

The Arc Lancaster Lebanon