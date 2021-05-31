I would like to thank Masonic Village Hospice for all of their help with my dad, who passed away in January.

It was a difficult road, but they helped all the way. I would like people to be aware that they exist.

I did not know there was a Masonic Village Hospice, but had I known, I would have assumed it was only for masons or residents of Masonic Village.

Please help get the word out. They went above and beyond for us. My dad was in a hospital in another state. He had COVID-19. It was clear to me that time was short, and I wanted to bring him to my home to care for him.

Masonic Village Hospice obtained all of the records from the hospital. They agreed to help. They had all of the equipment here the next day and, when the ambulance arrived at my home, they sent out a nurse immediately to help us get settled.

I can’t praise them enough!

Patricia Corrao

Pequea Township